Here's How Each Of Dublin's TDs And Senators Feel About Repealing The Eighth Amendment
Some were also undeclared.
The Irish Times has conducted surveys with all TD's and senators and has asked them how they would vote in a referendum to repeal the eight amendment.
The question asked was: Should the 8th Amendment to the Constitution be repealed? Their responses were broken down into three answers: yes, no and undeclared.
Here's how all of Dublin's political representatives responded as broken down by their constituency.
Dublin Bay North:
- Denise Mitchell - SF - Yes
- Finian McGrath - IND - Yes
- Richard Bruton - FG - Undeclared
- Seán Haughey - FF- NO
- Tommy Broughan - IND - Yes
Dublin Bay South:
- Eamon Ryan - GRN - Yes
- Eoghan Murphy - FG - Yes
- Jim O' Callaghan - FF - Yes
- Kate O' Connell - FG - Yes
Dublin Central:
- Mary Lou McDonald - SF - Yes
- Maureen O'Sullivan - IND - Yes
- Paschal Donohoe - FG - Yes
Dublin Fingal:
- Alan Farrell - FG - Yes
- Brendan Ryan - Lab - Yes
- Clare Daly - IND - Yes
- Darragh O'Brien - FF - UD
- Louise O'Reilly - SF - Yes
Dublin Mid West:
- Eoin Ó Broin - SF - Yes
- Frances Fitzgerald - FG - Yes
- Gino Kelly - PBP - Yes
- John Curran - FF - UD
Dublin North West:
- Dessie Ellis - SF - Yes
- Noel Rock - FG - Yes
- Róisín Shortall - SD - Yes
Dublin Rathdown:
- Catherine Martin - GRN - Yes
- Josepha Madigan - FG - Yes
- Shane Ross - IND - Yes
Dublin South Central:
- Aengus Ó Snodaigh - SF - Yes
- Bríd Smith - PBP - Yes
- Catherine Byrne - FG - UD
- Joan Collins - IND - Yes
Dublin South West:
- Colm Brophy - FG - UD
- Joan Lahart - FF - UD
- Katherine Zappone - IND - Yes
- Paul Murphy - SOL - Yes
- Seán Crowe - SF - Yes
Dublin West:
- Jack Chambers - FF - UD
- Joan Burton - Lab - Yes
- Leo Varadkar - FG - UD
- Ruth Coppinger - SOL - Yes
Dún Laoghaire:
- Maria Bailey - FG - Yes
- Mary Mitchell O'Connor - FG - UD
- Richard Boyd Barrett - PBP - Yes
- Seán Barrett - FG - UD
You can search all the constituencies in Ireland on the website and can also break the search down by party or by vote itself.
As it stands, 99 think it should be repealed, 28 think it shouldn't and 90 are still undeclared.
