Here's How Each Of Dublin's TDs And Senators Feel About Repealing The Eighth Amendment

The Irish Times has conducted surveys with all TD's and senators and has asked them how they would vote in a referendum to repeal the eight amendment.

The question asked was: Should the 8th Amendment to the Constitution be repealed? Their responses were broken down into three answers: yes, no and undeclared.

Here's how all of Dublin's political representatives responded as broken down by their constituency.

Dublin Bay North:

Denise Mitchell - SF - Yes

Finian McGrath - IND - Yes

Richard Bruton - FG - Undeclared

Seán Haughey - FF- NO

Tommy Broughan - IND - Yes

Dublin Bay South:

Eamon Ryan - GRN - Yes

Eoghan Murphy - FG - Yes

Jim O' Callaghan - FF - Yes

Kate O' Connell - FG - Yes

Dublin Central:

Mary Lou McDonald - SF - Yes

Maureen O'Sullivan - IND - Yes

Paschal Donohoe - FG - Yes

Dublin Fingal:

Alan Farrell - FG - Yes

Brendan Ryan - Lab - Yes

Clare Daly - IND - Yes

Darragh O'Brien - FF - UD

Louise O'Reilly - SF - Yes

Dublin Mid West:

Eoin Ó Broin - SF - Yes

Frances Fitzgerald - FG - Yes

Gino Kelly - PBP - Yes

John Curran - FF - UD

Dublin North West:

Dessie Ellis - SF - Yes

Noel Rock - FG - Yes

Róisín Shortall - SD - Yes

Dublin Rathdown:

Catherine Martin - GRN - Yes

Josepha Madigan - FG - Yes

Shane Ross - IND - Yes

Dublin South Central:

Aengus Ó Snodaigh - SF - Yes

Bríd Smith - PBP - Yes

Catherine Byrne - FG - UD

Joan Collins - IND - Yes

Dublin South West:

Colm Brophy - FG - UD

Joan Lahart - FF - UD

Katherine Zappone - IND - Yes

Paul Murphy - SOL - Yes

Seán Crowe - SF - Yes

Dublin West:

Jack Chambers - FF - UD

Joan Burton - Lab - Yes

Leo Varadkar - FG - UD

Ruth Coppinger - SOL - Yes

Dún Laoghaire:

Maria Bailey - FG - Yes

Mary Mitchell O'Connor - FG - UD

Richard Boyd Barrett - PBP - Yes

Seán Barrett - FG - UD

You can search all the constituencies in Ireland on the website and can also break the search down by party or by vote itself.

As it stands, 99 think it should be repealed, 28 think it shouldn't and 90 are still undeclared.

