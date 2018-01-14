Dublin

This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now

Well, now it makes sense...

Screen Shot 2018 01 14 At 10 42 01

The task of getting a taxi home from a night out in Dublin seems to be getting harder every week and now we may know the reason why. 

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has released data on the number of licensed taxis in every county in the Republic and when it comes to the capital, there just doesn't seem to be enough. The figures show that there is only one taxi for every 126 people in Dublin. When you consider how many people are looking to get home at any given time, especially when the buses and trains have stopped, that's a pretty worrying ratio.

Second to Dublin is Meath which has a taxi for every 179 people while Monaghan has the best ratio with one for every 758 people. 

Screen Shot 2018 01 14 At 10 37 35

(image: NTA)

Dubliners, it might be an idea to book your lift home in advance or bring a pair of walking shoes with you. 

READ NEXT: Dublin Cycling Group 'Absolutely Appalled' By Discussion On Last Night's Late Late Show

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now
This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now
Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight
'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight
Dublin Cycling Group 'Absolutely Appalled' By Discussion On Last Night's Late Late Show
Dublin Cycling Group 'Absolutely Appalled' By Discussion On Last Night's Late Late Show
Tributes Paid To Dublin Man Who Passed Away While Playing Football
Tributes Paid To Dublin Man Who Passed Away While Playing Football
There's A Deadly New Bar And Restaurant Coming To St. Stephen's Green
There's A Deadly New Bar And Restaurant Coming To St. Stephen's Green
Meghan Markle Gives A Shout-Out To Two Popular Dublin Nightclubs In This Resurfaced Old Tweet
Meghan Markle Gives A Shout-Out To Two Popular Dublin Nightclubs In This Resurfaced Old Tweet
Dublin's Weather Is Looking Pretty Grim For The Rest Of The Week
Dublin's Weather Is Looking Pretty Grim For The Rest Of The Week
One Person Has Been Hospitalised After An Overnight Fire In The City Centre
One Person Has Been Hospitalised After An Overnight Fire In The City Centre
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
PICS: Some Of You Might Recognise The New Barman At Toners
Driver Speaks Of Shock As Metal Object Smashes Windscreen On M50
Driver Speaks Of Shock As Metal Object Smashes Windscreen On M50
PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter
PICS: Three-Year-Old's Question To Dublin Bus Is Cute But Their Response Is Even Cuter
This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now
Dublin

This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now
Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
Lifestyle

Attempt One Of These 23 Beaut Walks In And Around Dublin This Sunday
'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight
Dublin

'90s Heads Will Absolutely Love This Gig In Rathmines Tonight
19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin
Feature

19 Reasons Why Blanchardstown Is The Best Place To Live In Dublin

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Hidden Behind The Spire Is A New Vietnamese Restaurant That's A True Taste Of Hanoi
Reviews

Hidden Behind The Spire Is A New Vietnamese Restaurant That's A True Taste Of Hanoi

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin