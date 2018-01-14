This Is Why It's So Hard To Get A Taxi In Dublin Right Now

The task of getting a taxi home from a night out in Dublin seems to be getting harder every week and now we may know the reason why.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has released data on the number of licensed taxis in every county in the Republic and when it comes to the capital, there just doesn't seem to be enough. The figures show that there is only one taxi for every 126 people in Dublin. When you consider how many people are looking to get home at any given time, especially when the buses and trains have stopped, that's a pretty worrying ratio.

Second to Dublin is Meath which has a taxi for every 179 people while Monaghan has the best ratio with one for every 758 people.

(image: NTA)

Dubliners, it might be an idea to book your lift home in advance or bring a pair of walking shoes with you.

READ NEXT: Dublin Cycling Group 'Absolutely Appalled' By Discussion On Last Night's Late Late Show