Dublin Cycling Group 'Absolutely Appalled' By Discussion On Last Night's Late Late Show

'A disgusting display of casual cyclist hatred...'

Screen Shot 2018 01 13 At 15 32 05

A discussion on last night's Late Late Show about cyclists has angered a Dublin cycling group. 

The debate was part of segment featuring author Eoin Colfer, journalist Maura Derrane and Snapchatter James Kavanagh in which the trio discussed what issues they'd like to "put in the bin" for 2018. 

Maura in particular caused consternation with her comments which can be heard in the video below. 

Host Ryan Tubridy was heard to say the comments were "very fair." Dublin Cycling Campaign responded on Facebook today in a post highlighting its disgust at a 'wreckless, if not hateful, attitude towards cyclists by the national broadcasting service'.

The post reads:

'We are absolutely appalled by the disgusting display of casual cyclist hatred on last night's Late Late Show on RTE.

'15 people died while cycling last year, many of them on the country roads which Maura Derrane seems not to have sufficient patience to drive on.
We strongly condemn this dangerous endorsement of a wreckless, if not hateful, attitude towards cyclists by the national broadcasting service.'

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

