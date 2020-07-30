High temperatures but plenty of rain expected around Dublin today

High temperatures, but outbreaks of rain - you could say there's good and bad news in terms of this week's weather forecast.

We're in for a mixed bag weatherwise with Met Éireann predicting highest temperatures of up to 22 degrees. High temperatures should mean sun, at least in my eyes. But unfortunately, that's not always the case as the weather forecast for Dublin has today proven.

According to Met Éireann:

"Outbreaks of rain this morning, heavy at times. The rain will clear northwards by noon with drier weather following from the south.

The rest of the day will be dry with some sunny breaks. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees and moderate to fresh southerly winds."

Outbreaks of rain this morning, heavy at times esp in Conn&Ulst. Drier weather will follow from the S & the rain will clear northwards this aft. Some sunny breaks will develop. Warm and humid with highs of 18 to 22°C & moderate to fresh S'ly winds, strong at times on the W coast. pic.twitter.com/CFW0llL5JD — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 30, 2020

Tonight promises to be mild and dry with some clear intervals. Temperatures won't fall below 13 to 15 degrees and there will be moderate to fresh south to southeast breezes. Tomorrow is expected to be "very mild and humid" with short outbreaks of rain forecast for the morning which will clear up by the afternoon.

"Brighter, fresher weather will follow from the west with sunny spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 20 to 22 degrees with moderate southerly breezes, becoming westerly later."

In other words, who knows what to expect.

It's not looking great for the rest of the country either with outbreaks of rain (heavy at times) due to hit parts of Connacht and Ulster - bringing with them the possibility of an isolated thundery burst. Drier weather will follow from the south with some warm sunshine also developing by the afternoon.

Rain will develop overnight around midnight, slowly extending over the western half of the country while tomorrow will stary off very mild and humid. Though dry and bright at first, rain over the western half of the country will soon extend eastwards. An isolated thundery burst is also possible in eastern areas by early afternoon.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: A new Thai restaurant has just opened in Temple Bar