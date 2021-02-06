Close

Hundreds fined for non-essential travel to and from Dublin Airport this week

By Sarah Finnan

February 6, 2021 at 8:51am

Close to 400 fines were issued to people travelling to or from Dublin Airport for non-essential trips away this week. 

Several hundred fines were handed out to individuals found to be in breach of Covid-19 regulations this week. According to the latest Garda figures, around 375 people were fined on their way to or from Dublin Airport for non-essential travel while 301 other fines were issued to people organising or attending house parties.

Fines for people caught travelling to a port or airport without a reasonable excuse came into effect earlier this week, with those found going against the regulations liable to pay €500. The fine for organising a house party also stands at €500, while guests can be landed with a hefty €150 fine just for attending.

A new €100 fine is also set to be introduced from next week to target non-essential cross-border travel. Taking effect from 7am on Monday morning, it will apply to anyone resident in the North who crosses over to the Republic without a valid reason.

The figures come after Gardaí yesterday revealed that one individual was fined €500 after it was found that the employer letter they provided as a 'reasonable excuse' to travel was, in fact, fake.

Authorities have confirmed that 4,600 fines in total have been issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations to date.

