Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Ikea set to reopen both of its Dublin stores this week

By Alan Fisher

June 7, 2020 at 11:40am

Share:

Ikea set to reopen both of its stores this week.

It's one of a few major stores that are going to reopen tomorrow after the news to accelerate the phases broke on Friday.

Smyths Toys, Marks and Spencer, Harvey Norman. Lifestyle Sports and bookseller Eason are among other stores that will reopen.

Ikea will give to go-ahead to its flagship store in Ballymun along with it's click and collect store in Carrickmines.

Of course, there will be safety measures in place to comply with social distancing rules and they will be assisted by the Gardaí.

They will be limiting the number of people allowed in the store at one time and you will only be allowed to shop in groups of two.

There will also be social distancing wardens in the store.

Safe shopping, folks.

 

Share:

Latest articles

This Cheesecake in a cup only takes ten minutes to make

Choco Drizzled Dates are the perfect snack at home

Anti Social - We chatted to Will about the future of the bar trade after COVID-19

Retro Drive-In Movies are back this Monday

You may also love

Shopping centres allowed to open from June 15 as government speed up roadmap

Changes to Phase 2 as people allowed to travel anywhere within their county

Dublin pharmacy launches pioneering new video-call service

Aer Lingus calls for removal of 14 day travel quarantine rule

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.