Ikea set to reopen both of its Dublin stores this week

Ikea set to reopen both of its stores this week.

It's one of a few major stores that are going to reopen tomorrow after the news to accelerate the phases broke on Friday.

Smyths Toys, Marks and Spencer, Harvey Norman. Lifestyle Sports and bookseller Eason are among other stores that will reopen.

Ikea will give to go-ahead to its flagship store in Ballymun along with it's click and collect store in Carrickmines.

Of course, there will be safety measures in place to comply with social distancing rules and they will be assisted by the Gardaí.

They will be limiting the number of people allowed in the store at one time and you will only be allowed to shop in groups of two.

There will also be social distancing wardens in the store.

Safe shopping, folks.