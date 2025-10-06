Search icon

News

06th Oct 2025

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

Ava Keady

The manager hopes to partially open the D’Olier Street store later today.

An independent city centre bookstore was the target of an arson attack early this morning, Monday, October 6.

A fire was set in Dublin’s oldest independent bookstore, Books Upstairs on D’Olier Street, around 3am.

The store’s manager Louise Earls called the incident ‘really shocking’ as staff began to arrive to prepare for a partial opening of the store later today.

According to the Irish Times, she explained: “All we know at the moment is that it was an arson attack. Our neighbours intervened, the fire brigade came and the guards came and secured the building.

“Thankfully the damage is mainly to the outside rather than the inside.”

Fire damage is mainly on the left hand side of the building’s basement, with rubble seen outside.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations are ongoing and fortunately no injuries have been reported.

The store was first established in 1978 by Ms Earls’s father, Maurice Earls, and Enda O’Doherty.

Ms Earls was named Bookseller of the Year earlier this year, accepting the O’Brien Press award at the annual Irish Book Trade Conference.

Topics:

arson attack,d'olier street,Dublin

RELATED ARTICLES

Molly Malone statue boarded up amid controversial touching debate

Dublin

Molly Malone statue boarded up amid controversial touching debate

By Ava Keady

Green light given for €10 billion MetroLink rail line

Dublin

Green light given for €10 billion MetroLink rail line

By Ava Keady

New Dublin Bus route to be launched next month

Dublin

New Dublin Bus route to be launched next month

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

Award

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

By Ava Keady

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

metrolink

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

By Ava Keady

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

By Ava Keady

Two Dublin bookshops longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award

Two Dublin bookshops longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award

By Ava Keady

Hazel Chu opens up about feeling lonely after breast cancer diagnosis

breast cancer

Hazel Chu opens up about feeling lonely after breast cancer diagnosis

By lovindublin

Dublin neighbourhood named one of the coolest in the world

best of

Dublin neighbourhood named one of the coolest in the world

By Ava Keady

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

Award

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

By Ava Keady

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

food

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

By Ava Keady

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

metrolink

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

By Ava Keady

Miriam Mullins meets a dairy farmer in new series exploring Ireland’s yogurt boom

Miriam Mullins meets a dairy farmer in new series exploring Ireland’s yogurt boom

By Sarah McKenna

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

By Ava Keady

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

oktoberfest

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Two Dublin bookshops longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award

Two Dublin bookshops longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award

By Ava Keady

Netflix has a new No 1 show but here’s how much it’s based on truth

house of guinness

Netflix has a new No 1 show but here’s how much it’s based on truth

By lovindublin

10 pumpkin patches near Dublin to check out over autumn

10 pumpkin patches near Dublin to check out over autumn

By Ava Keady

Hazel Chu opens up about feeling lonely after breast cancer diagnosis

breast cancer

Hazel Chu opens up about feeling lonely after breast cancer diagnosis

By lovindublin

Fan favourite Christmas attraction to make a return to Dublin

Christmas

Fan favourite Christmas attraction to make a return to Dublin

By Ava Keady

Three ways to give your potatoes a glow up this National Potato Day

Three ways to give your potatoes a glow up this National Potato Day

By Sarah McKenna

Load more stories