Have you noticed Ireland’s oldest fruit-bearing tree?

By Lovin' Dublin

May 26, 2023 at 9:39am

Share:

It's been rocking about for over 150 years.

Between the coffee container, the occasional food truck, and the iconic sail-less old brick windmill, there’s a lot going on in the Digital Hub. So much, in fact, you’d walk past this historic tree without even realising that it was Ireland’s oldest fruit-bearing tree.

This common pear tree is older than any human alive today and according to a 2009 survey, it is said to have been planted between 150 to 200 years ago. It is just a stone's throw away from the Guinness Storehouse and is based under St Patrick's Tower at the Digital Hub.

The tree's exact age is unknown, but it is visible in a sketch of the then 17-acre George Roe’s Distillery produced in 1892, a portion of which the Digital Hub stands on today.

Advertisement

In the two centuries the tree has seen come to pass, it has produced hundreds of thousands of pears. Since it was first planted, Dublin has changed beyond imagination. Yet each and every year it continues to produce a harvest of pears.

Header image via Facebook / The Digital Hub 

READ ON:

- Have you noticed The Floozy in the Jacuzzi in Croppies Memorial Park⁠?

Advertisement

- Have you noticed The Five Lamps in Dublin’s North Strand area

- Have you noticed the bricked up windows around Dublin?

Share:

Latest articles

3 new openers, a pub sale and a food festival to be aware of in Dublin this week

Everything you need to know if you're heading to Longitude in Marlay Park this summer

10 spots you actually should go to eat in Ranelagh

Glovers Alley launch unique experience welcoming would-be chefs into the kitchen

You may also love

Water outage affecting large parts of Dublin due to burst water main

57 The Headline pub currently up for sale for over €1 million

Dublin Airport warn that all their carparks are sold out for the coming days

Green light given for 9-storey 'lean-luxury' hotel above Arnotts