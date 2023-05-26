Have you noticed Ireland’s oldest fruit-bearing tree?

It's been rocking about for over 150 years.

Between the coffee container, the occasional food truck, and the iconic sail-less old brick windmill, there’s a lot going on in the Digital Hub. So much, in fact, you’d walk past this historic tree without even realising that it was Ireland’s oldest fruit-bearing tree.

This common pear tree is older than any human alive today and according to a 2009 survey, it is said to have been planted between 150 to 200 years ago. It is just a stone's throw away from the Guinness Storehouse and is based under St Patrick's Tower at the Digital Hub.

The tree's exact age is unknown, but it is visible in a sketch of the then 17-acre George Roe’s Distillery produced in 1892, a portion of which the Digital Hub stands on today.

In the two centuries the tree has seen come to pass, it has produced hundreds of thousands of pears. Since it was first planted, Dublin has changed beyond imagination. Yet each and every year it continues to produce a harvest of pears.

