Irish Coast Guard issues warning after rescuing hypothermic sea swimmer

Water temperatures are extremely low at the moment.

If you've spent the festive season scrolling through pics of sea swimmers emerging from their Christmas dip, red faced and beaming, you might be mustering up the courage to take a quick plunge yourself.

But if you're planning on it, be mindful of not staying in the water too long - temperatures are extremely cold at the moment.

This morning, the Howth Coast Guard was called out to Balscadden Bay where a hypothermic swimmer required medical assistance. The scene was also attended by Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service.

Detailing the rescue on Twitter, the Coast Guard added that water temperatures are 'a very cold 8C at the moment'.

📟 🏊‍♀️ This morning we responded to a hypothermic swimmer needing medical assistance at Balscadden Bay.



🥶 While Balscadden is sheltered, water temperatures are a very cold 8C at the moment.



Thank you to @AmbulanceNAS, @DubFireBrigade, and Howth Community First Responders. pic.twitter.com/Ti4tgb4CHl — Irish Coast Guard - Howth Harbour Station (@HowthCoastGuard) January 4, 2023

According to Swim Ireland, all Irish waters are cold enough to cause cold water shock just about every day of the year. So if you are headed out for a swim for the first time in a while, bear in mind that you should enter the water slowly to avoid getting into difficulty.

Swim Ireland also advise walking in up to your hips, splashing your top half and face, then walking the rest of the way in. You should then take breaststroke strokes, keeping your head out of the water and focus on controlling your breathe. Swim parallel to the shore and don't go out of your depth, and be sure to get out after a few minutes and warm up with extra layers and a hot drink. And of course, never go swimming alone, or at the very least let someone know where you are when swimming.

