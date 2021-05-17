Irish company looking for Goat Herder on Howth Head and paying €45,000 a year

This could be an absolute dream job for many. Fingal County Council is on the hunt for a Goat Herder on Howth Head.

Ever fancied yourself as a Goat Herder? I know I have... Anyway, your dream job may have just become available, and for €45,000 a year no less.

The successful candidate will herd and transport goat herds around various locations on Howth Head. For the €45k per annum salary, you'll have to monitor the health of the herd and look after the animal’s welfare. You'll also have the responsibility of collaborating with Fingal County Council’s Biodiversity Officer to determine the year-round grazing strategy. The goats will arrive on Howth Head from Mayo.

Tired of office life? Think of the fresh air, unreal coastal views and being surrounded by goats all day. Sounds ideal, right?

Part of the job spec is to also "reduce the cover of gorse, graze fire breaks and to create a more structurally diverse heathland vegetation."

Other duties will include:

Maintenance of the paddocks (fencing etc) and base station.

Maintaining the national herd book database

The purchase of materials and consumables

Management of the annual breeding program

Liaison with Old Irish Goat Society, Fingal County Council and SAAO committee

Of course, there is a list of criteria for the right candidate, including experience in goat or hill-sheep farming, experience with sheepdogs, the ability to work outdoors in all seasons, in a hands-on, practical manner, amongst others.

There is also some desirable experience, such as previous volunteer work in the nature conservation, horticulture, or farming sector as well as experience of working in the voluntary/charity sector.

Does this sound like a bit of you? To see the full job description and to apply, you can head here.

