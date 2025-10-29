Irish Rail confirm catering will return to a popular Dublin service by the end of the year 

At long last…

Irish Rail has confirmed that catering will return to a popular Dublin service by the end of the year.

While catering services were suspended across the network in March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic, the rail service has revealed that trolley catering will be returning to all routes, including the popular Galway to Dublin train, by the end of 2025.

Passengers have made it know that the service is sorely missed, with Sligo Senator Nessa Cosgrove taking matters into her own hand and starting the Bring Back the Catering Cart movement.

One X user commented: “It’s not as if rail tickets are cheap.”

I cannot believe that several years after Covid, catering has not returned to Irish trains. It's not as if rail tickets are cheap.

It's a national embarrassment that the only decent food service on trains in Ireland is on Translink services to and from NI. https://t.co/Iy64rV4Hkm — Keith Mills (@KeithMillsD7) October 29, 2025

Passenger being served by the Irish Rail catering trolley. (2019) pic.twitter.com/nKw01xv51b — caoimhín (@okeydoke90) November 21, 2024

Catering made a return to several services, included the Cork to Dublin and Dublin to Belfast routes, since the pandemic, however the Galway and Sligo to Dublin routes have had no catering on board since pre-covid times.

While the promise of its pre-2026 return has been made, Irish Rail Communications Manager Barry Kenny admitted that there is no provider, and no restoration date, at this time, as per Galway Bay FM.

However, he did say that the company is continuing to engage with potential suppliers to identify cost-effective solutions.

We live in hope of a pack of Tayto’s and cup of tea on the train…