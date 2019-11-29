Close

Irish Rail shares footage of truck breaking through barrier in Dublin

By James Fenton

November 29, 2019 at 3:23pm

The barriers are there for a reason, lads.

In what appears to be a busy day for motorists driving through rail barriers, Irish Rail has shared videos of two such incidents today.

The first one was shared this morning and took place Dublin's Serpentine Avenue. It shows a barrier coming down which the driver clearly saw as an invitation to drive right through, before breaking it off altogether.

The incident led to a temporary closure of services between Sandymount and Lansdowne, with Dublin Bus honouring rail tickets.

Meanwhile, in Co. Kerry, services were forced to run 30 minutes late after a motorist drove through a barrier at Minish level crossing. If you look closely, you'll see the car break the first set of barriers before continuing to drive as the second set of barriers was coming down...

The fact that both incidents were caught on camera should make it fairly easy to find the culprits, who will likely end up with hefty fines. A bit of patience goes a long way.

