The Old Spot was the spot for newlyweds Kellie Harrington and Mandy Loughlin

And they had a very special guest appear at the festivities.

On Friday 8th April, Olympic boxing champion Kellie Harrington tied the knot with long-term partner Mandy (Amanda) Loughlin in an intimate Dublin ceremony. Harrington took to Twitter to share the news with a stunning picture of the couple, accompanied by their pups, looking incredibly dapper in their wedding get-up.

Harrington captioned the image simply with:

"In a world where ye can be anything, just be yourself."

In a world where ye can be anything, just be yourself 😘



8-4-2022 pic.twitter.com/8qA1Un6vAc — Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) April 11, 2022

The Old Spot also shared a sweet photo, saying it was "such a pleasure" to host the celebrations for the happy couple. Many will also recognise Durrow-born Neil Kenna from the photograph, the First Dates barman from the most recent series.

Wedding guests received personalised Cadbury's bars with Kellie and Mandy's names printed on them, as well as customised Guinness glasses too. Their stunning wedding cake was made by Cakes Glorious Cakes, which was highly personalised with a K + A, as well as little baked versions of their three dogs as well.

The couple met in 2009 and got engaged in late 2021. With only three months to plan a wedding, Harrington took to socials to express how difficult it was to organise.

Well, it seemed to have all worked out in the end. A huge congrats to the happy couple on their nuptials.

