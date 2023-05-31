New Kendrick Lamar music video heavily features Stephen's Green Shopping Centre

Checking out those Dunnes deals.

Rap superstar Kendrick Lamar and his cousin Baby Keem just dropped a music video for their new single, The Hillbillies, which features a lot of footage of them walking around St. Stephen's Green shopping centre in Dublin.

The VHS-style music video sees the duo travelling around Europe and the USA, in footage that was most likely taken on their recent European tour.

The California rapper brought his Big Stepper's tour to Dublin's 3Arena last November, which would match up with the Christmas decorations around the shopping centre shown in the video.

Kendrick also shows up walking down King Street South, which runs parallel to the shopping centre, maybe after a quick browse in H&M. He also pops up in what looks to be a Dublin hotel, with some very happy staff sharing the spotlight.

Other locations in the video include The London Eye and the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Tyler, the Creator also appears in the new video. Unfortunately he's in the LA part and not having a look around Carroll's with the lads.

The Hillbillies is the latest collaboration from Keem and Lamar, who’ve worked together on various tracks including 'Range Brothers,' 'Vent,' 'N95,' 'Die Hard,' 'Savior' and the Grammy-winning 'Family Ties.'

The video directed by Neal Farmer and samples Bon Iver’s 2020 song 'PDLIF', which itself samples Alabaster dePlume’s 'Visit Croatia.'

You can check out the full music video for The Hillbillies below.

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header image via YouTube

