Krispy Kreme to close but will continue to pay staff as normal

Krispy Kreme is the latest business to announce that they will be closing.

Popular doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has announced that it will close all stores across Ireland and the UK, effective from 6pm today, March 23rd.

The latest business forced to close amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the company posted a statement to their social media channels.

"We have taken the difficult deciison to temporarily close all our Krispy Kreme shops as of 6pm today, 23rd March, across the UK and Ireland for a little while.

The safety and well-being of our people and customers will always be the number one priority for us. We have taken this decision with a heavy heart, but believe it is absolutely the right thing to do."

CEO of Krispy Kreme UK/Ireland, Richard Chesire, went on to thank customers for their "fantastic support" along with the whole body of staff - adding that they will be "paid as normal during this really difficult time".

He finished by saying:

"We will continue to work hard to find as many ways as possible to say a big dough-nutty thank you for all those working tirelessly day and night to keep us safe. We look forward to opening our doors again to you when it is safe to do so."

