Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

A launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series, Molly Mae: Behind It All, is set to take place in Dublin city centre.

Pitch on Dawson Street is hosting an exclusive viewing as part one of the season drops on Saturday, October 18.

The social media starlet is back in front of the camera as she gives viewers an even more candid insight to her life.

In the upcoming season, viewers will see Molly balance her life as a businesswoman with motherhood, her rekindled relationship with Tommy Fury, and pushing forward with her fashion brand Maebe.

The trailer shows emotional and high‑pressure moments, from pressure around her runway debut to private struggles under public scrutiny.

And, the nanny rumours look like they’re gonna be set straight.

After a two sell-out events at the venue for series they’re doing it all over again with the help of Whiteclaw and The Smoothing Company who will provide their respective products on the night.

On arrival, all guests will be welcomed with a complimentary White Claw and after digesting all the drama, they will head home with a gorgeous goodie bag from The Smooth Company, an award-winning Irish beauty brand who is loved by Molly-Mae herself.

Doors to the event will open at 6pm, with the screening beginning at 6.30.

The night doesn’t end after the screening as cocktails, chats, and feel-good vibes will keep the party going all night long.

Tickets onsale now on Eventbrite for €12, but they are limited and expected to sell fast, so snap them up while you can.