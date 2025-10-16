Search icon

News

16th Oct 2025

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

Ava Keady

The Dawson Street venue is hosting an exclusive viewing as part one of the season drops on Saturday.

A launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series, Molly Mae: Behind It All, is set to take place in Dublin city centre.

Pitch on Dawson Street is hosting an exclusive viewing as part one of the season drops on Saturday, October 18.

The social media starlet is back in front of the camera as she gives viewers an even more candid insight to her life.

In the upcoming season, viewers will see Molly balance her life as a businesswoman with motherhood, her rekindled relationship with Tommy Fury, and pushing forward with her fashion brand Maebe.

The trailer shows emotional and high‑pressure moments, from pressure around her runway debut to private struggles under public scrutiny.

And, the nanny rumours look like they’re gonna be set straight.

After a two sell-out events at the venue for series they’re doing it all over again with the help of Whiteclaw and The Smoothing Company who will provide their respective products on the night.

On arrival, all guests will be welcomed with a complimentary White Claw and after digesting all the drama, they will head home with a gorgeous goodie bag from The Smooth Company, an award-winning Irish beauty brand who is loved by Molly-Mae herself.

Doors to the event will open at 6pm, with the screening beginning at 6.30.

The night doesn’t end after the screening as cocktails, chats, and feel-good vibes will keep the party going all night long.

Tickets onsale now on Eventbrite for €12, but they are limited and expected to sell fast, so snap them up while you can.

Topics:

docuseries,love island,molly mae

RELATED ARTICLES

No posts have been found

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

By Ava Keady

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Amazon

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

By LovinReporter

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

By lovindublin

Virgin Media’s Katja Mia set to join RTÉ radio in new role

ireland

Virgin Media’s Katja Mia set to join RTÉ radio in new role

By lovindublin

‘Most dangerous county’ in Ireland to raise a family revealed

ireland

‘Most dangerous county’ in Ireland to raise a family revealed

By lovindublin

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

bonfre

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

By Ava Keady

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

By Ava Keady

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Amazon

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

By LovinReporter

Enjoy a three-course dinner at this gin supper club at Opium this November

Enjoy a three-course dinner at this gin supper club at Opium this November

By Ava Keady

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

By lovindublin

Virgin Media’s Katja Mia set to join RTÉ radio in new role

ireland

Virgin Media’s Katja Mia set to join RTÉ radio in new role

By lovindublin

‘Most dangerous county’ in Ireland to raise a family revealed

ireland

‘Most dangerous county’ in Ireland to raise a family revealed

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

12 Dublin cafés where you can nab a Pumpkin Spice Latte before it’s too late

autumn

12 Dublin cafés where you can nab a Pumpkin Spice Latte before it’s too late

By Ava Keady

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

bonfre

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

By Ava Keady

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

Dublin

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

By Ava Keady

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

Christmas

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

By Ava Keady

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

dublin bike

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

By Ava Keady

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

music

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

By Ryan Jarrett

Load more stories