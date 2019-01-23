News

Lidl Is Introducing Online Grocery Shopping Across Dublin

This is gonna be a lifesaver

Lidl Online Shop

Lidl has just announced that they’re rolling out online shopping and delivery across Dublin.

You’ll be able to shop for groceries online from today via the new Buymie app, which you can download for free on iOS and Android.

Delivery is super quick too, with slots starting at just one hour and they’ll also be offering two- and three-hour windows. As well as that, you’ll also have the option to order up to a week in advance.

The delivery fee starts at €3.99 for the three-hour window, going up to €4.99 for the two-hour slot and the one-hour option will cost you €6.99. You’ll also get free delivery on all orders over €100.

A small trial has already been run in selected Dublin postcodes and has now been introduced across the capital.

Head of eCommerce Alan Stewart said, "It’s anticipated that the combination of the speed of delivery, personalised level of service, and quality and freshness of produce will provide a market-leading service which Dublin-based customers can choose from.”

You can find more information and check the availability of the service in your area here.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

