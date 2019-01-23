Lucky Tortoise Has Finally Opened A Permanent Premises And We Got An Exclusive Peek

Today is the day that many Dublin foodies have been waiting for as Lucky Tortoise finally opens the doors to its new home.

The popular dumpling pop-up restaurant has been on the scene for quite some time and as well as filling the bellies of locals, it also gained a special place in our hearts.

I was always convinced that I wasn't "into" dim sum and gyozas until my first visit to this mecca of Asian inspired cuisine. Between the tunes, the sound staff and the delicious sharing plates, I knew that this would be a place I came back to time and time again.

At that time, Lucky T was located in an old café in Ranelagh, so you can only imagine how much better the dining experience will be now that they have their own venue.

One of the first things I noticed, and one of the biggest changes of course, was the interior. They finally have a space that reflects their brand. Upon entering, you'll spot their logo, a gold origami-like tortoise. Inside, it's pretty cosy. There's a handful of tables on the ground floor and then a bench area with about six stools for solo eaters. The décor is simple but effective - dark walls, trendy hanging lights and plants on every ledge.

What's On The Menu?

Glad you asked.

The menu includes all of the favourites from their usual dim sum menu - miso soup, okonomiyaki, siu mai, as well as some brand new editions such as baozi and rice rolls.

The baozi are savage - try them with some of the signature hoisin mayo.

When I asked owner Thom about what makes Lucky Tortoise unique he said:

"Everything is made from scratch. It's high quality, handmade and made with Irish produce. Where else would you find Asian inspired food with entirely Irish produce?"

For first-timers, the "all in" menu is definitely one to try. If you haven't guessed already, it gives you a little bit of everything. It's a great shout for groups of friends and it's also friendly on the pockets at just €20 per head.

As well as top class food, Lucky Tortoise offers some of the most interesting wine flavours I've tried. During my visit I sampled some decadent Lambrusco as well as an orange flavoured white wine.

The venue has discontinued the BYOB policy but with wines like this as well as some deadly house flavours you can't go wrong.

One thing I really love about this restaurant is that they're aiming to be waste-free by next month. Everything from your serviettes to your chopsticks is compostable or recyclable.

You'll find the new venue on Aungier Street.



If you're looking for good vibes, great food and funky wines - this is the place to be.

Booking in advance is a must, you can do so by messaging their Facebook page.

Chopsticks at the ready!

