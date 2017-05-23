Food and Drink Best Of Dublin

Seven Dishes That Will Make Your Heart Sing

The way to our heart? Filling our bellies.

The first day back to work after the Crimbo hols is never an easy one.

Don't feel too bad about it, we're all in the same boat!

(except for teachers of course, well jel!)

Now I know that it's the start of the year and you're trying to save because of that extra late paycheck, eat healthy and get into a good routine but hey, you can do that on the 3rd.

You need a treat on a grim day like this, let's be real here.

Here's seven super dishes to tempt you:

1. Toasties - Loose Canon

The most important part of any toastie is the gooey cheese that gels it all together.

If you're looking for a tasty toastie with the best cheese around, sure you wouldn't find it in a better place than Loose Canon.

Being a cheese and wine shop, they know their stuff.

We'll take seven... please!

2. Burger Bap - What The Falafel

Fluffy falafel balls in a carby sambo loaded with cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, pickles and secret sauce.

Game-changer.

3. Churros - Sweet Churro

Doughy sticks of heaven laced in drippy Nutella.

Are you drooling yet?

4. Rolled Ice Cream - Arctic Stone

Ice cream tastes so much better when It's hand-rolled.

Arctic Stone never fails.

5. Pizza - Galliot et Gray

Galliot et Gray serve up some delicious French style, wood fired pizza.

This would go down a treat today.

6. Quesadilla - Mama's Revenge

Quesadillas are super underrated.

They're the perfect snack, ideal for dipping into various sauces and they're bloody yum.

Mama's put up a good fight for being the best in the buis.

7. Bibimbap - Kimchi Hophouse

A bowl bursting with flavour.

Kimchi Hophouse is a deadly spot, there's a great atmosphere and the grub is always a winner.

Feeling peckish?

