Lovin Media Group Is Hiring an Event Planner

Want to come and work for one of the fastest growing media brands in the country?

Lovin Media Group is looking for an energetic and experienced event planner to produce industry leading client focused events and experiential marketing activations. In addition to this you will be tasked with the development and management of Lovin Media Group owned events.

This is a 3 month contract extending to a 6 month based on performance. Immediate start.

Key Responsibilities

  • Liaise with clients to identify their overall campaign objectives and delivering events/experiential activations as part of a Lovin Media Group campaign or as a standalone event.
  • Event planning, design and production in addition to the management and delivery elements within time limits.
  • Cost effective and efficient campaign and budget management.
  • Internal and external feedback before during and after campaigns.
  • Provide feedback and periodic reports to stakeholders.
  • Proposal and ideas development to improve provided services and event quality.
  • Venue management from sourcing to entertainment, transportation, guest list, tickets, special guests, equipment, promotional material etc.
  • Ensure compliance with insurance, legal, health and safety obligations.
  • Specify staff requirements and coordinate their activities.
  • Co-ordination with sales, delivery, editorial and marketing teams to promote and publicise events.
  • Post campaign analysis reporting, case studies, industry B2B marketing.
Lovin Jobbio 1

Candidates must demonstrate:

  • Proven experience as an events/experiential planner or organiser.
  • Excellent relationships with local suppliers (from venue managers, to catering to branding)
  • Excellent time management, organisation and communication skills.
  • Sales and marketing skills and an ability to build productive business relationships.
  • Ability to manage multiple projects both large and small independently.
  • Ability to work off their Initiative and intuition.
  • Knowledge of the laws, bi-laws and licencing in Ireland pertaining to event organisation.
  • Excellent negotiation skills when dealing with suppliers and stakeholders.
  • A proficient understanding of environmental, traffic and logistical factors that impact events.
  • MS Office proficiency.

Job type: Contract Salary: €35,000 P/A

To apply:

Email a copy of your CV to employme@lovin.com and include a paragraph explaining why you would be awesome at this job.

