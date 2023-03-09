Luas derailment causes rush hour chaos at Heuston Station

More public transport woes for the capital.

A Luas tram derailed in Dublin city centre on Thursday morning, causing major travel disruptions for the city's public transport users.

The incident occurred on the Luas Red Line, on the stretch of track outside of Dublin's Heuston Station in the midst of morning rush hour.

No injuries have currently been reported as a result of the derailment, although Luas services have been severely impacted.

A Luas statement confirmed that due to the incident, there would be "no Red Line services operating between Blackhorse and Connolly/The Point."

Advertisement

Apologising for the inconvenience to the tram system's users, it was also confirmed that the only Red Line services currently operating were those operating "from Saggart/ Tallaght to Blackhorse only at the moment".

Due to the incident, Iarnród Éireann have also announced that there is currently no vehicular access to Heuston Station.

In response to the derailment, the official Luas Twitter account confirmed that all Luas tickets would be valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the incident, as they attempted to minimise the ensuing travel disruption.

Advertisement

This morning's events are just the latest in a spate of concerning public transport incidents to occur in the capital recently, with a man killed just last September in an early-morning collision with a Luas tram.

The recent events surrounding drone activity at Dublin Airport have also drawn the ire of the city's residents, with flights grounded for the sixth time in as many weeks last Friday due to illegal drone activity at the airport.

Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also faced further criticism this week, after he responded to calls to introduce free public transport by stating that such a policy would only lead to an "increase in the level of unnecessary trips".

This article originally appeared on joe.ie

Advertisement

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: INTERVIEW: Adrienne Heslin takes us through opening the first female-owned Irish brewery