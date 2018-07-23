Part Of The Luas Line Will "Close Completely" For Two Years During Metro Construction

The promise of a Metro for Dublin which would run from Swords to Sandyford seems to be finally making proper headway.

The building of the Metro has already caused some controversy, especially for Dublin club Na Fianna, and it looks as though it'll cause some major disruption in the city when it goes ahead.

Michael McDowell, Former Tanaiste and leader of the Progressive Democrats party has said in his weekly column in the Sunday Business Post that Luas Green line, between Harcourt and Sandyford, will be closed for between 18 to 24 months during the construction of Metro.

The article - subscription needed - also says that the National Transport Authority's plan to use high floor metro trains means that every station along the affected portion of the Luas green line will have to be rebuild with higher platforms.

"This means, in turn, that Luas-type trams will never again be able to operate on that portion of the line."

It is not the first time that McDowell has voiced his concerns about the proposed Metrolink.

In his blog in April, he said for the money that is being spent on it, "we could build between seven and ten surface Luas lines."

"Areas such as Glasnevin, Rathfarham, Coolock, Ballymun, Lucan, Chuchtown, Sallynoggin, Deans Grange, Clonsilla, and Palmerstown could be given a Luas tram service as successful and as convenient as the existing Luas Red and Green lines."

McDowell finished by calling the Metrolink a "monster."

