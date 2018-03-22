Dublin

Dublin GAA Star Finds One Terrible Fault With The New Metrolink Before It's Even Been Started

"This project is supposed to bring people together not force us apart"

Metrolink March 22

While many Dubliners were pleased to hear that the county would be getting a new Metrolink, Dublin GAA star Johnny Cooper was not content with the new devised route.

The plans - which were unveiled on Thursday - show 15 brand new stations and is expected to open in 2027. 

We thought that it would be hard to find fault in a story like this but when it's destroying one's livelihood, it's hard to look past that.

Cooper plays for Na Fianna who are based in Glasnevin and he took to Twitter to express his disgust at the destruction that the new Metrolink will do on his club. 

His tweet reads: "The NTA are forgetting to mention they are TAKING our main GAA pitch and 2 all weather pitches from @clgNaFianna. We cater for 125 teams & have over 3,500 people from the community ENGAGED. This project is supposed to bring people together not force US apart. @Shane_RossTD ??"

Running between Swords and Sandyford, the train is currently planned to run underground to Charlemont Green Luas Line and then overground after that, would will affect Na Fianna's pitches.

The 'Mobhi Road' grounds has been home soil to Cooper's club for over 60 years but if this current plan goes ahead, it will be gone within the next decade.

Main image via Karin Carthy

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

