Yesterday's Luas stoppage caused by 'potential threat to the tram service'

By Simon Kelly

October 10, 2023 at 11:01am

Share:

Both Luas lines came to a complete stop.

Services on Dublin's Luas lines have resumed with delays after a "phone call in relation to a potential threat to the tram service" was reported yesterday evening, October 9.

It’s understood that the suspicious call was made between 5.30pm and 5.45pm, however, no specific tram was mentioned, and the decision was made to suspend both Red and Green lines.

Passengers were told to disembark the trams and reportedly urged to stay away from the lines. The stoppage caused a huge back up of traffic throughout the city centre during rush hour.

Services resumed after a thorough search by gardaí, which resulted in "nothing of concern" being found.

Advertisement

Gardaí investigate "potential threat" on Luas lines

In a statement to JOE this morning, Tuesday, October 10, a Garda spokesperson said:

"Yesterday evening, Monday 9th October 2023, Transdev Dublin Light Rail, LUAS operators reported to An Garda Síochána that they had received a phone call in relation to a potential threat to the tram service.

"All LUAS trams were stopped at the nearest stop and passengers were evacuated in the interests of public safety.

"An Garda Síochána worked with LUAS staff to search all operational trams.

Advertisement

"Nothing of concern was found and the LUAS returned to full operation.

"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."

Following searches by the Gardaí, service resumed on both the Red and Green lines shortly before 7:30pm. Passengers were however told to expect delays following the resumption of services.

In a statement at approximately 7.20pm, Luas released a statement saying:

“Passengers, please be advised that the Red and Green Lines have now reopened. Please expect delays while we regulate services. Luas tickets remain valid on Dublin Bus. We will update passengers in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on JOE 

Header image via Getty

READ ON:

- Several Dublin city roads closed ahead of Budget 2024 announcement

Brown Thomas spotted getting decked out for Christmas

Advertisement

DCC unveils Draft Climate Action Plan and invites public to have their say

Share:

Latest articles

Jack Whitehall screens rugby match at his Dublin comedy gig after scheduling 'mistake'

Several Dublin city roads closed ahead of Budget 2024 announcement

The 11 best steakhouses worth the hype in Dublin

Brown Thomas spotted getting decked out for Christmas

You may also love

Several Dublin city roads closed ahead of Budget 2024 announcement

Brown Thomas spotted getting decked out for Christmas

DCC unveils Draft Climate Action Plan and invites public to have their say

New 99 bus route to operate through Phoenix Park