Yesterday's Luas stoppage caused by 'potential threat to the tram service'

Both Luas lines came to a complete stop.

Services on Dublin's Luas lines have resumed with delays after a "phone call in relation to a potential threat to the tram service" was reported yesterday evening, October 9.

It’s understood that the suspicious call was made between 5.30pm and 5.45pm, however, no specific tram was mentioned, and the decision was made to suspend both Red and Green lines.

Passengers were told to disembark the trams and reportedly urged to stay away from the lines. The stoppage caused a huge back up of traffic throughout the city centre during rush hour.

Services resumed after a thorough search by gardaí, which resulted in "nothing of concern" being found.

Well that’s one for the books. A Bomb scare was called in for both the Green and Red Line Luas. We were all ordered to evacuate the tram. With all trams on each side halted for a while. In true Irish style, I heard “Ah sure the next stop is not that far. Sure we’ll just walk!” pic.twitter.com/QjPRpiGmuR — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) October 9, 2023

Gardaí investigate "potential threat" on Luas lines

In a statement to JOE this morning, Tuesday, October 10, a Garda spokesperson said:

"Yesterday evening, Monday 9th October 2023, Transdev Dublin Light Rail, LUAS operators reported to An Garda Síochána that they had received a phone call in relation to a potential threat to the tram service.

"All LUAS trams were stopped at the nearest stop and passengers were evacuated in the interests of public safety.

"An Garda Síochána worked with LUAS staff to search all operational trams.

"Nothing of concern was found and the LUAS returned to full operation.

"An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time."

Following searches by the Gardaí, service resumed on both the Red and Green lines shortly before 7:30pm. Passengers were however told to expect delays following the resumption of services.

In a statement at approximately 7.20pm, Luas released a statement saying:

“Passengers, please be advised that the Red and Green Lines have now reopened. Please expect delays while we regulate services. Luas tickets remain valid on Dublin Bus. We will update passengers in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

