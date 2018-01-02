Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery Of Tallaght Pub

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s after an attempted armed robbery at a pub on Firehouse Road, Tallaght, late last night.

The man entered the premises just before midnight armed with what is believed to be a firearm, threatened staff and demanded a sum of cash.

The man was then reportedly challenged by three people who were in the pub at the time, tackling him to the ground and holding him until he was subsequently arrested by Garda.

He is currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station under section 30 of Offences Against the State Act 1939.

