Teenager Arrested In Relation To Glass Bottle Attack On Young Woman In Dun Laoghaire

The woman is in hospital in a serious condition.

Gardaí have made an arrest in relation to the investigation of the assault on a woman in her 20s that occurred in Dun Laoghaire over the weekend.

The woman, who is described as Asian, was assaulted with a broken glass bottle on to the Baths at Queens Road at 3.20pm on December 23.

She received serious injuries to her face, arms, and neck and was taken by ambulance to St. Vincent's Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

A male juvenile was arrested this morning in Dun Laoghaire and is currently detained detained at Dun Laoghaire Garda station.

The investigation is ongoing.