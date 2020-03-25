Marie Keating Foundation make urgent appeal for public support

The Marie Keating Foundation is urgently appealing for the public's support in helping them to care for cancer patients.

Fundraising has been curtailed which means that the Marie Keating Foundation is in desperate need of support. Faced with an unprecedented situation, the charity has made an urgent appeal for the public's help.

Evolving with the times to ensure that their services continue to provide outreach and support to people affected by cancer, they're looking out for some of the most vulnerable members of the public.

Forced to cancel all upcoming fundraisers, services have been stretched thin in the wake of the global Covid-19 pandemic and with no Government funding to support them, the charity relies on the generosity of donations from the public.

Making a nationwide appeal for help, Director of Fundraising Linda Keating explains:

"The Marie Keating Foundation is so reliant on our main source of income, namely our own events and the public getting behind us with fun runs, bake sales, sponsored cycles etc, that for all of these to be cancelled immediately with little notice is potentially devastating for us. We really do need the public's help to help us continue to offer help to those we support who are now more vulnerable than ever."

The Foundation has taken proactive steps to ensure it is adapting its services so that vital support for cancer patients and survivors continues, however, a number of the nurses within the foundation have been redeployed to work in the HSE as part of the collective effort to halt the spread of COVID19. Social distancing practices are also in place, with many of the face to face support services being transferred over to online or webinar formats.

Director of Nursing, Helen Forristal said:

"What is crucial is that our services continue to operate, offering help to those who rely on it now more than ever. Our team and nurses are here, and we are open to help anyone who needs it. To do this we do need the public’s help.”

In light of reduced cash flow, the charity has had to make the difficult decision to suspend the Comfort Fund - one of the foundation's core services that gives one-off financial grants to cancer patients struggling financially during treatment.

People are being asked to donate €4 (or more if they can) by texting MARIE to 50300 or by going to the charity website.

READ NEXT: Finance Minister reaches out to Conor McGregor to help encourage social distancing