Met Éireann says Ireland's weather will be in the 'battleground zone' this week 

That doesn't sound very positive now, does it?

Forecasters at Met Éireann have taken to Twitter to advise the public that the country's weather will be in the "battleground zone" this week thanks to a mix of low pressure in the Atlantic and high pressure over the European continent.

Predicting that this will cause "rain-bearing frontal systems to become slow-moving", it means that heavy rain is expected to hit around mid-week.

Ireland’s weather will be in the battleground zone this week between low pressure in the Atlantic & high pressure over the European continent.This will cause rain-bearing frontal systems to become slow-moving this week.



National forecast & outlook : https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/HYn6F65o6p — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 8, 2020

Here's what they say is in store for the week ahead:

Monday will be cloudy and misty overnight bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Tuesday will start off much the same way, though "good dry periods" are also expected throughout the day. Heavy rain will develop overnight with the risk of spot flooding in areas.

Marking the start of the rainfall, things are expected to kick up another notch on Wednesday with Met Éireann writing:

"Latest guidance suggests Wednesday will be a very wet and rather breezy day with heavy rain for much of the country. There is a risk of flooding in some areas. Windy in the east and south with maximum temperatures ranging 11 to 13 degrees. Rain will eventually clear northwards on Wednesday night allowing it to turn drier and colder for a time. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees."

Forecasters have said that dry bright spells are in store for Dublin on Thursday but that will be short-lived and rain will spread across the country with further downpours overnight as well. Met Éireann reports that there is "still some uncertainty" for Friday though current predictions indicate rain will clear eastwards with sunshine and only a few scattered showers to follow.