Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Met Éireann says Ireland's weather will be in the 'battleground zone' this week 

By Sarah Finnan

November 8, 2020 at 4:24pm

Share:

That doesn't sound very positive now, does it?

Forecasters at Met Éireann have taken to Twitter to advise the public that the country's weather will be in the "battleground zone" this week thanks to a mix of low pressure in the Atlantic and high pressure over the European continent.

Predicting that this will cause "rain-bearing frontal systems to become slow-moving", it means that heavy rain is expected to hit around mid-week.

Here's what they say is in store for the week ahead:

Monday will be cloudy and misty overnight bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Tuesday will start off much the same way, though "good dry periods" are also expected throughout the day.  Heavy rain will develop overnight with the risk of spot flooding in areas.

Marking the start of the rainfall, things are expected to kick up another notch on Wednesday with Met Éireann writing:

"Latest guidance suggests Wednesday will be a very wet and rather breezy day with heavy rain for much of the country. There is a risk of flooding in some areas. Windy in the east and south with maximum temperatures ranging 11 to 13 degrees. Rain will eventually clear northwards on Wednesday night allowing it to turn drier and colder for a time. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees."

Forecasters have said that dry bright spells are in store for Dublin on Thursday but that will be short-lived and rain will spread across the country with further downpours overnight as well. Met Éireann reports that there is "still some uncertainty" for Friday though current predictions indicate rain will clear eastwards with sunshine and only a few scattered showers to follow.

READ NEXT: A Dublin pub is serving a boozy salted caramel hot chocolate and it’s a great big belly hug in a mug

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin artist creates 'don't go to 2020' merch inspired by her popular mural 

Bored? A free online 'molecular cocktail' class will cure that

Sprezzatura has teamed up with another Dublin fave for their latest project 

A Dublin pub is serving a boozy salted caramel hot chocolate and it's a great big belly hug in a mug

You may also love

A building was damaged after a collision on George's Street last night

UEFA: "We have no plans to change Euro 2020 venues"

A new bus gate has been proposed which would restrict car traffic at St. Stephen's Green

Winter Lights festival to return for third year running this year

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.