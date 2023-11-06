A Molly Malone statue has been installed outside Irish pub in Boston

Let's just hope she doesn't face the same level of defacement as our own Molly.

Irish pub The Dubliner Pub, based in Boston, has really committed to the bit and installed a piece of Dublin landscape we are all too familiar with - a Molly Malone statue.

The bronze statue is an uncanny replica of the Jeanne Rynhart sculpture which was first erected at the bottom of Grafton Street in 1988, before it was relocated to Suffolk Street in 2014.

There's a new bronze statue across the street from Boston City Hall. pic.twitter.com/Y1GJJnrqkX — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) November 1, 2023

According to The Irish Times, the pub owners Donegal-born Orán McGonagle and Dublin-born William McCarthy hoped to give a nod to the famous Molly Malone statue with their Boston replica, and wanted to incite "chat and banter" about the story of the cockles and mussels saleswoman.

Let's just hope she isn't subjected to the same treatment from tourists as our own Molly Malone statue. Not only are her breasts regularly fondled for "good luck", the Suffolk Street piece has been defaced on multiple occasions in the last few months with spray paint and other substances.

