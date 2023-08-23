Molly Malone statue defaced for the second time in a week

Can't she just sell her cockles and mussels in peace.

The Molly Malone statue on Suffolk Street has fallen victim to graffiti once more.

She was vandalised last week with black paint, in an act that could have been carried out by a prim well wisher looking to provide Molly with a bit of dignity, as her breast plate is frequently fondled.

Dublin City Council had stepped in to clean it, before the statue was targeted once more, this time with neon green writing spelling: "7 years bad luck" across her chest, with the words "Good Luck" sprayed on the side of her wheelbarrow.

Poor aul Molly got some TLC this morning after the senseless vandalism that occurred on her recently. Thanks Eoghan for her Glow Up! #Dublin #MollyMalone pic.twitter.com/fadYuzQTxz — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) August 23, 2023

DCC tweeted the following on this latest act of defacement:

The Molly Malone statue was erected in 1988 by Lord of Mayor of Dublin Ben Briscoe, to celebrate the city's millennium. Originally situated on Grafton Street, Molly was moved to Suffolk Street in 2014 to allow for works on the Luas.

Let's hope this is the last time Molly is the victim of graffiti.

Header image via Twitter / Dublin City Council

