Motorists warned to avoid M50 this morning with huge delays reported

By Sarah Finnan

August 28, 2020 at 11:09am

Drivers are advised to exercise caution on the roads this morning, with emergency services currently dealing with a 'serious incident' on a southside section of the M50. Causing huge delays, authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible.

Gardaí have tweeted to warn motorists to avoid the M50 this morning due to a serious incident near Junction 15 at Kilternan. All lanes have been closed northbound and emergency services are currently on the scene.

AA Roadwatch is reporting that traffic is heavy on approach from Junction 16 Cherrywood with delays of over 50 minutes. However, M50 officials have confirmed that there are diversions in place.

'Traffic is being diverted off at J15 Carrickmines slip and back onto the M50 on the on ramp, an up and over, due to a serious collision under the overpass. Please avoid the area if you can. #m50safety.'

Dublin Fire Brigade also warned drivers to divert while firefighters deal with the incident.

'#M50 currently closed at #Carrickmines Northbound J15 as we deal with an incident. Divert if possible.'

Header image via Shutterstock/Traffic Jam

