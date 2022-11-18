M&S products including Percy Pigs will now be stocked at Applegreen

By Fiona Frawley

November 18, 2022 at 3:07pm

It's the collab we never saw coming.

If you're an absolute fiend for the aul Percy Pigs, Marks & Spencer sambos and treat tubs, you're in luck. M&S food will now be available in a selection of Applegreen stores across the country.

The goodies will be available in 5 Irish Applegreen stores, starting with Mountgorry in Swords. This will be followed by Applegreen Booterstown, with three more Applegreen locations stocking M&S food in early 2023.

There'll be over 400 M&S products available including a selection of sandwiches, salads, fruit and ready to eat meals including quiche and lasagne. You can also expect a full spread of sweets and cakes including everyone's favourites, Percy Pigs and Colin the Caterpillar. And, crucially, a range of M&S wines and fresh flowers - ideal if you just so happen to forget an anniversary or birthday and need to pick something fancy up last minute. Not that you'd ever do that, obviously - nice to have the option though.

M&S and Applegreen marked the arrival of M&S customer favourites today (18th) at the Swords location, with the man himself Percy Pig officiating the launch celebrations. A great day for the parish.

