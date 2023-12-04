'She is resilient' Mum of five-year-old stabbing victim provides health update

The young girl remains at CHI Temple Street.

A schoolgirl who was stabbed in a knife attack in Dublin remains in hospital, a week and a half after the attack. The young girl, who has not been named publicly, was rushed to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin on November 23rd.

She was “seriously wounded” in the horror attack, but is being cared for by the staff at CHI Temple Street. The public has raised thousands for the young girl and her family on GoFundMe. The fundraiser’s organiser, Roisin Fitzgerald, shared an update from the girl’s mum.

The mum praised the public for supporting them during such a harrowing and distressing time, and thanked the public for keeping her daughter in their thoughts and prayers. She wrote:

"Hi everyone, the little girl’s mum wanted to share these words with you.

"Dear all, thank you so much for the incredible gesture and kindness you have shown our family during these troubled times.

"Your thoughts, prayers, and generosity have and will go a long way.

"Our little girl has shown incredible strength and is still here with us.

"We don’t know yet what lies ahead as it is still early, but she is resilient and limitations will not stop her. Thank you so much. All the love we can give."

The family’s name is being protected during this devastating time.

Roisin stressed: “I have not mentioned their names or details to respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“They are overwhelmed with your support,” she added.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

