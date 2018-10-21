One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Restaurants Will Close Its Doors For Good Next Month

It was very popular among celebrities and it will be sadly missed by everyone in Dublin.

The Irish Times confirmed on Sunday that Nico's Restaurant on Dame Street will shut its doors after nearly half a century of serving the people of Dublin.

Nico's was always a firm favourite among celebrities visiting the capital and will close for good in November.

And it's not because business has taken a turn for the worst or they've ran into financial difficulty.

It's simple because, the owner Emilio Cirillo, wants to retire.

The closing date is November 10th but we're very lucky that Nico's didn't go before this, Cirillo told the publication that he should have shut up shop ten years ago because he's nearly 70 now.

The premises will be leased out at some stage and although he could not confirm what would go in its place, he did say that Nico's will certainly be no more.

