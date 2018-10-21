News

One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Restaurants Will Close Its Doors For Good Next Month

It was very popular among celebrities and it will be sadly missed by everyone in Dublin.

Nicos Closing Dublin Main

We hope you're sitting comfy for this because this may well be your favourite restaurant in Dublin.

And if it's not your outright favourite, it's definitely in the top five when it comes to Italian food.

The Irish Times confirmed on Sunday that Nico's Restaurant on Dame Street will shut its doors after nearly half a century of serving the people of Dublin.

Nico's was always a firm favourite among celebrities visiting the capital and will close for good in November.

And it's not because business has taken a turn for the worst or they've ran into financial difficulty.

It's simple because, the owner Emilio Cirillo, wants to retire.

The closing date is November 10th but we're very lucky that Nico's didn't go before this, Cirillo told the publication that he should have shut up shop ten years ago because he's nearly 70 now.

The premises will be leased out at some stage and although he could not confirm what would go in its place, he did say that Nico's will certainly be no more.

We want to book a table to say goodbye to Nico's once and for all but we have a feeling that getting a seat between now and the end is going to be very hard.

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

Nico's Dublin Dame Street Nico's Dublin Closing Food Restaurant Dublin Dublin Restaurant Closing Italian Restaurant Dublin Dublin Restaurant Closed
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Restaurants Will Close Its Doors For Good Next Month
One Of Dublin's Oldest And Most Loved Restaurants Will Close Its Doors For Good Next Month
PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day
PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day
PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location
PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location
Famous Singer Describes Night With Conor McGregor In Dublin Where "Shit Got Out Of Control"
Famous Singer Describes Night With Conor McGregor In Dublin Where "Shit Got Out Of Control"
PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"
PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"
These Dublin Bus, DART And Luas Fares Are About To Increase
These Dublin Bus, DART And Luas Fares Are About To Increase
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Three New Bus Routes Are Coming To Dublin This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different
Three New Bus Routes Are Coming To Dublin This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different
This Is How Much Young People And Married Couples Are Cheating These Days
This Is How Much Young People And Married Couples Are Cheating These Days
Housing Charity Apologises Over 'Viewing Fees' Mix-up
Housing Charity Apologises Over 'Viewing Fees' Mix-up
These Three Massive Dublin Airport Inter-Connecting Services Have Been Cancelled
These Three Massive Dublin Airport Inter-Connecting Services Have Been Cancelled
DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day
News

PIC: Dublin Bus' Amazing News For 15 Services Will Make Your Day
PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location
News

PIC: So Sue Me Is Launching A Pop Up Shop In This Popular Dublin Location
Famous Singer Describes Night With Conor McGregor In Dublin Where "Shit Got Out Of Control"
News

Famous Singer Describes Night With Conor McGregor In Dublin Where "Shit Got Out Of Control"
PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"
News

PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group