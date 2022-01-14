NiteLine returns this week for students in need

By Katy Thornton

January 14, 2022 at 9:27am

Share:

If you're having a tough time, NiteLine is there to listen.

This week NiteLine resumed their services for students in need of someone to talk to. NiteLine is a completely anonymous, 100% confidential phone service that is both non-judgemental and non-directive. The service is for students in affiliated colleges, including DBS, MU, NCAD, RCSI, TCD, TUD and UCD. Their aim is to be there for students to lend a listening ear in their time of need, when it may be otherwise difficult to access. NiteLine is run by volunteers who receive rigorous training and screening that is based off the Samaritans' model.

The calls they received last semester were typically about loneliness, mental health, relationships, and college struggles. If you have been dealing with any of these problems, then NiteLine is there to help.

The lines are open every night of term between 9pm and 12:30am. Currently NiteLine is just offering their instant messaging service, so if you need someone to chat to, they'll be there.

NiteLine also provides useful links on their website for more specific information and helplines, if you so need them. You can look through them HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Cluck Chicken launches their own burger club in February

Share:

Latest articles

Platform 61 hosts a vegan tasting brunch for Veganuary next week

Ireland’s first all plant-based butchery brand are making it easier than ever to make a sustainable swap this Veganuary

7 great alcohol free activities to try in Dublin

REVIEW: Spending the night with The Westin

You may also love

"We need as much help as we can get" Portmarnock coffee truck robbed overnight

Shanahan's on the Green reach "difficult decision to temporarily close"

Cluck Chicken launches their own burger club in February

It's time to say ciao to this cannoli pop-up truck at Coppinger Row