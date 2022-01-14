NiteLine returns this week for students in need

If you're having a tough time, NiteLine is there to listen.

This week NiteLine resumed their services for students in need of someone to talk to. NiteLine is a completely anonymous, 100% confidential phone service that is both non-judgemental and non-directive. The service is for students in affiliated colleges, including DBS, MU, NCAD, RCSI, TCD, TUD and UCD. Their aim is to be there for students to lend a listening ear in their time of need, when it may be otherwise difficult to access. NiteLine is run by volunteers who receive rigorous training and screening that is based off the Samaritans' model.

The calls they received last semester were typically about loneliness, mental health, relationships, and college struggles. If you have been dealing with any of these problems, then NiteLine is there to help.

The lines are open every night of term between 9pm and 12:30am. Currently NiteLine is just offering their instant messaging service, so if you need someone to chat to, they'll be there.

NiteLine also provides useful links on their website for more specific information and helplines, if you so need them. You can look through them HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Cluck Chicken launches their own burger club in February