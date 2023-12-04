North Dublin suburb joins Barcelona and Milan in urban forest initiative

3,000 native trees have been planted.

On Friday December 1, North Dublin suburb Darndale officially became the site of an innovative "urban forest" courtesy of an EU-funded initiative which is set to focus on city tree-planting.

It has joined the likes of Milan, Barcelona and Brasov as one of four forests being planted in this new project.

Last week, 3,000 native trees, including oak, birch, willow and hazel, were planted across 4,500 square metres at Darndale Park by local school children and volunteers.

"The urban forest will grow to provide the community with a space to spend time together."

Trinity College Dublin's Centre for Social Innovation spearheads the project, while Dublin City Council (DCC) will contribute to the site, trees, and oversee maintenance.

In 2019, DCC took on a pivotal role in addressing enduring, intricate, and deeply rooted issues in Darndale by enlisting Dr. Jack Nolan, Chairperson of the Darndale Together Implementation Oversight Group, to conduct a comprehensive review of the area.

Nolan hopes this urban forest initiative will have "major social and environmental benefits for Darndale and its surrounds".

"The Darndale community will play a full part and be involved in maintenance as well tree planting activities.

"The urban forest will grow to provide the community with a space to spend time together, enjoy nature and learn more about it.

"To fully embrace inclusion and unity, the forest has been planted in the shape of a doughnut, with trees forming an outer ring and a small clearing within.

"The goal is to raise awareness of the benefits of nature, while providing some basic skills to students to teach them how to plant and take care of trees.

"Creating a bond among the Darndale community and its new urban forest will be key."

Even if you don't live in the area, you can adopt or gift a tree here.

