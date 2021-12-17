One of town's best charity shops has a new branch on Capel Street

By Katy Thornton

December 17, 2021 at 9:06am

NCBI opened a new store on Capel Street yesterday, as they celebrate 90 years in business!

The Capel Street branch is the newest addition to the NCBI's 130 chain of shops, that works for people with sight loss. They opened their newest store on Wednesday 15th December, and it boasts a more modern look than previous stores.

Of the new store, Head of Retail Beverley Scallan says:

"Like NCBI shops have in all corners of Ireland, we hope that the Capel Street NCBI shop will become one of the most important resources to the local community in Dublin 1 and neighbouring areas."

Shopping at NCBI Capel Street is sustainable, as well as helps a fantastic cause. It's shops such as these that support services for those who are blind or vision impaired. The NCBI shops play a vital role in the charity's fundraising methods. Some of these services include rehabilitation training, advice and information, emotional support and counselling, and many more.

You can read more about NCBI on their website HERE.

