14th Oct 2025

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

Ava Keady

The market features ice skating, stalls, a big wheel and more.

The opening date has been revealed for a brand new Dublin Christmas market.

TwinkleTown will transform Smithfield Square into a magical, festive wonderland which features ice skating, stalls, a big wheel and more, promising a ‘blend of entertainment, culture and festive magic for all to enjoy

Additionally, the event will also be home to the Santo Panto and the Magic Present Machine, described as ‘a heart-warming live show packed with music, laughter, magic and a healthy dose of mayhem’.

The show will run for approximately 20 minutes every Saturday and Sunday in December, from 10am to 7pm. 

Organisers have now confirmed that the market will open at 1pm on Friday, November 28 and run until Sunday, January 4 from 11am to 9pm Monday to Friday, and 10am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Dublin City Council, Ray McAdam, Lord Mayor of Dublin commented: “It’s fantastic to have a beautiful Christmas experience like TwinkleTown located right in the heart of the city on Smithfield Square. It’s going to be exciting, inclusive, family-friendly and a real bright spot in the city’s festive activities this year – I’m really looking forward to experiencing the sparkle of TwinkleTown with my own family this Christmas.”

Tickets to the festive fair are available now via their website.

Topics:

Christmas,Dublin

