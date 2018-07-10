News

Paramedic Assaulted On Dublin Bus As He Treated Patient Onboard

The paramedic was knocked unconscious by the man he was treating.

Dublin Bus

Gardaí confirmed that they have arrested a man for a public order offence and assault on Tuesday morning.

It is being reported that A paramedic was called onto a Dublin Bus to assist a man who became unconscious shortly before 8am.

It is believed that the man was on the 41 bus on Abbey Street at the time.

It is alleged that when the man regained consciousness, he became aggressive and attacked the paramedic who is believed to have sustained injuries because of the attack.

The man is currently in custody at Store Street Garda Station.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

