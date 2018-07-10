Paramedic Assaulted On Dublin Bus As He Treated Patient Onboard

The paramedic was knocked unconscious by the man he was treating.

Gardaí confirmed that they have arrested a man for a public order offence and assault on Tuesday morning.

It is being reported that A paramedic was called onto a Dublin Bus to assist a man who became unconscious shortly before 8am.

It is believed that the man was on the 41 bus on Abbey Street at the time.

It is alleged that when the man regained consciousness, he became aggressive and attacked the paramedic who is believed to have sustained injuries because of the attack.

The man is currently in custody at Store Street Garda Station.