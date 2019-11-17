There will be a temporary partial closure of Luas green line services today as essential engineering works take place.

Throughout Sunday, there will be no Luas services between Broombridge and Dominick, with trams from Brides Glen and Sandyford only travelling as far as Parnell.

This means that the Broombridge, Cabra, Phibsborough, Grangegorman, Broadstone - DIT and Dominick stops will not be served by Luas trams today.

Full services will resume on Monday and for those travelling today, a bus service will replace the above closed stops. The bus will serve these six stops every 20 minutes and a valid Luas ticket is required to avail of this replacement service.

"There will be no Green Line tram service between Broombridge and Dominick stops on Sun 17 Nov," a statement reads.

"During this closure, trams will run between Brides Glen / Sandyford – Parnell only.

"A replacement bus service will serve the closed stops approx. every 20 mins; a valid Luas ticket is required to use the replacement bus service.

"The Green Line will operate as normal from the first tram on Mon 18 Nov. This service change is required to facilitate essential engineering works.

"Thank you for your patience and cooperation during these works. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."