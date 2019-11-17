Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • Partial closure of Luas green line all day today due to essential engineering works

Partial closure of Luas green line all day today due to essential engineering works

By Darragh Murphy

November 17, 2019 at 10:22am

Share:

There will be a temporary partial closure of Luas green line services today as essential engineering works take place.

Throughout Sunday, there will be no Luas services between Broombridge and Dominick, with trams from Brides Glen and Sandyford only travelling as far as Parnell.

This means that the Broombridge, Cabra, Phibsborough, Grangegorman, Broadstone - DIT and Dominick stops will not be served by Luas trams today.

Full services will resume on Monday and for those travelling today, a bus service will replace the above closed stops. The bus will serve these six stops every 20 minutes and a valid Luas ticket is required to avail of this replacement service.

"There will be no Green Line tram service between Broombridge and Dominick stops on Sun 17 Nov," a statement reads.

"During this closure, trams will run between Brides Glen / Sandyford – Parnell only.

"A replacement bus service will serve the closed stops approx. every 20 mins; a valid Luas ticket is required to use the replacement bus service.

"The Green Line will operate as normal from the first tram on Mon 18 Nov. This service change is required to facilitate essential engineering works.

"Thank you for your patience and cooperation during these works. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Share:

Latest articles

Santa Claus is coming to Arnotts in Dublin this weekend

Event organisers cancel Bernard Shaw show tonight following Northside post

The Bernard Shaw pub apologises following backlash to Northside social media post

The Globe is getting a new sustainable Christmas market

You may also love

Dublin Airport-bound flight delayed as man with fake passport locks himself in plane bathroom

Liam Gallagher has partnered with a Dublin homeless charity ahead of his shows here

Three Dublin businesses served with closure orders in October

We’re hiring! Lovin Media Group is looking for a Head of Social

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy