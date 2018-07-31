News

Parts Of Red Line Luas Will Be Closed This Weekend

18 stops will be affected

Luas

This is the last thing we need during a bank holiday.

Red line Luas stops between Blackhorse and Connolly will be closed this Saturday and Sunday due to engineering works.

The last Luas will run on Friday night and the next Luas will run early Monday morning.

The planned closure is to allow works at St. James Place.

A statement on the website reads, "This Red Line temporary partial closure is to facilitate essential engineering works on the Red Line close to James’s Stop. Luas track rails will be replaced and the works will take circa 48hrs to complete."

Luas Works

During the temporary closure, trams will run as normal between Tallaght / Saggart and Blackhorse.

Passengers wishing to travel into the city can avail of the bus replacement service serving all stops between Blackhorse and The Point.

Travellers must have a valid Luas ticket to use the service.

Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

