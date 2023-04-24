Passenger wears all her clothes to avoid baggage fees at airport

It's giving serious Joey Tribbiani vibes.

An airline passenger went to extremes to not have to pay an excess baggage charge by putting on kilos of clothing.

Gel Rodriguez, from the Philippines, decided to wear 2.5 kg of clothing after her carry-on luggage exceeded the maximum weight of seven kilos.

She had been informed by staff at check-in that she would be charged a weight fee because her suitcase weighed nine kilos.

So, she removed the excess weight and wore it.

Sharing a picture on Facebook of herself in the layers of clothes, she wrote: “When the airline staff at the check in counter said ‘Only seven kilos is allowed in hand luggage’. Me: ‘No problem’.”

After layering up, her baggage weighed just 6.5 kilos.

“I didn’t want to pay the fee for the excess baggage because it was only two kilograms (4.4 lbs),” Gel told VICE.

But she doesn’t plan on repeating the trick, because, unsurprisingly, it was “really hot,” under 2.5 kg of clothes.

Her post on Facebook racked up 49,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who wished they’d thought of the rather extreme ‘life hack’ when faced with the same issue.

“Why didn’t I think of this hahaha,” one said.

“I wish I did this, I ended up throwing some of my things in the trash bin. What a pity,” another said.

One said: “Hahaha good idea.”

This article originally appeared on JOE UK

