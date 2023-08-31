Penneys on Mary Street completes €10 million revamp

After three months of work, a new Penneys is born.

Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin 1 has just completed a €10 million investment project on a full refurbishment.

The store first opened in 1969, 54 years ago, and this refurbishment is the biggest in nearly 10 years.

Penneys Mary Street now features 46 self-checkouts as well as the traditional tills.

The revamped store features new flooring, signage, wall panelling throughout its three retail floors, and new energy efficient LED lighting to reduce energy consumption by 30%.

The Dublin 1 store has also opened a bigger beauty salon on the ground floor, and has introduced WornWell, a new vintage concession where customers are able to shop preloved branded and non-branded vintage clothing; this concession also launched at the beginning of the summer in the new two-storey Penneys in Dundrum Town Centre.

The renovations took three months to complete, with works taking place by night while the store was closed, allowing the busy 95,700 sq. ft flagship store to open as usual during the day.

" We are continuing to invest in our Irish retail network."

The fashion giant is looking to continue its development and refurbishment of Penneys stores, with Artane being their next focus point.

Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, Damien O’Neill said this of the developments:

“This has been a significant renovation project for our store teams, and we are delighted with the result, our flagship store in our home market looks fantastic and has been given a new lease of life. We’ve been getting great feedback so far from our customers who love the new look and feel of the store, and enhanced offering. We are continuing to invest in our Irish retail network and are looking forward to completing a refurbishment in our store in Artane, Co. Dublin next month, giving even more shoppers the opportunity to experience the best of fashion, beauty, and homeware at Penneys.”

