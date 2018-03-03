People Are Loving Lidl's Response To Last Night's Incident In Tallaght

There were terrifying scenes in Tallaght last night as looters used a JCB to break into the Lidl supermarket at Fortunestown Lane.

Severe damage was done to the building and there are reports that a safe was stolen before Gardai arrived at the scene and arrested nine men.

Lidl issued a statement about the incident on Twitter last night:

"We are aware of the very serious incident at our Fortunestown Lane store this evening.

"As the store was closed when the incident occurred this evening, we can confirm no member of our team has been injured.

"Given that the incident is now the subject of a criminal investigation we are not in a position to comment further at this time.

The incident is no joke, but Lidl obviously haven't lost their sense of humour, as you can see from the exchange below:

