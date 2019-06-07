People Have Been Posting Photos Of Vehicles Blocking Cycle Lanes In Dublin

Have you ever had trouble getting around Dublin on your bike?

This Twitter user posted a video showing vehicles parked all along a pavement at Stephen’s Green, pointing out how the people who parked them totally ignored the cycle lane.

Paddy Monaghan took it upon himself this Wednesday, June 5 to show how the cycle lane was totally blocked off to cyclists because of the vans and cars parked all along it.

Over the past few days, other Twitter users have been posting images and videos of various spots around the city where cycle lanes are inaccessible, using the hashtag #FreeTheCycleLanes.

Cycling lanes. Not paint, not murder strips, not parking lanes. 👏🏽Cycling 👏🏽lanes👏🏽 #Allocate4Cycling #FreeTheCycleLanes https://t.co/nNTmGFyj4L — Majo 'Immigrants, we get the job done!' Rivas. (@rivasmj) June 7, 2019

On the way back from work… even more were there "only for a minute"

Everyday is the same, there is no surprise.#FreeTheCycleLanes#Ranelagh

3/n pic.twitter.com/XMHJ7FOpbU — 𝔅icyclet𝓽𝓲𝓷𝓰 (@bicycletting) May 31, 2019

What's this? Oh nothing, just a huge truck blocking the cycle lane in Clonskeagh just before rush hour. Not even bothered reporting this. #FreeTheCycleLanes pic.twitter.com/hRQHITQAMi — Oisín O'Connor (@OConnorOisin) June 5, 2019

I know it’s hard to believe but this car is parked!!! pic.twitter.com/JCvfDr9RsK — garret (@garretbaldwin) June 5, 2019

One Twitter user posted a photo of bins placed on a cycle lane, writing, “Yesterday morning Phibsboro Rd.”

Twitter account I Bike Dublin posted a video of one of their volunteers standing on a Dublin street guarding a cycle lane, ensuring cyclists could access it.

Back in the line. Paint is not infra structure. #freethecyclelanes IBike Dublin style. ^AN pic.twitter.com/DfJnURGI82 — I BIKE Dublin (@IBIKEDublin) May 29, 2019

I Bike Dublin is a voluntary group that has been dedicated to making Dublin streets “safer for sustainable active transport” since 2017. Their volunteers regularly organise demonstrations where they stand along cycle lanes to prohibit vehicles from blocking them.