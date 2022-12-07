Petition to save Iveagh Markets has garnered over 1,600 signatures

By Fiona Frawley

December 7, 2022 at 12:45pm

Share:

The historic Markets have lain empty since 1997, with claims of neglect from campaigners.

A petition calling on DCC to restore the Iveagh Markets and allow the building to serve the local community once more has racked up over 1,600 signatures, following a debate in Dáil Éireann regarding the current condition of the building last week.

The Market located on Francis Street in the heart of Dublin's Liberties has sat vacant for 25 years, and its deteriorating condition has been a cause for concern for local campaigners.

The petition on myuplift.ie reads:

Advertisement

For the last weeks Lord Iveagh has been engaged with various politicians and other interested parties to try and save the Iveagh Markets from further dereliction.

This culminated in a debate in Dáil Éireann on Thursday 1st December, from 8.06pm, between Malcolm Noonan TD , minister of state for heritage and Aengus o Snodaigh, TD Sinn Féin .

Aengus pointed out to the minister that the time has come for the Government to step in to save the Markets and restore it to the community.

The deteriorating condition of the built remains of the Iveagh Markets demands immediate attention if the buildings are to be preserved for future generations.

Petitioners have also encouraged those concerned about the fate of the markets to contact their local TD's and Councillors and "ask them to pressure DCC carry out the necessary works".

Those who have signed already have described the market as "a key part of the liberties history" and "a historically beautiful Dublin gem".

You can sign the petition HERE.

Advertisement

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ NEXT: 22 Christmas sambos to get your hands on in Dublin

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

22 Christmas sambos to get your hands on in Dublin

17 Dublin spots where you can feast on some festive mince pies

Sad news for Dublin vegans as another plant-based spot signals closure

5 financial tips for planning a group holiday with your pals this Christmas

You may also love

Everything you need to know about the late-night Luas services for Christmas

Everything you need to know about the Save the Hellfire petition

Late night DART services begin this weekend for Christmas

Live animal crib finds new home at Stephens Green this Christmas