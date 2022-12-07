Petition to save Iveagh Markets has garnered over 1,600 signatures

The historic Markets have lain empty since 1997, with claims of neglect from campaigners.

A petition calling on DCC to restore the Iveagh Markets and allow the building to serve the local community once more has racked up over 1,600 signatures, following a debate in Dáil Éireann regarding the current condition of the building last week.

The Market located on Francis Street in the heart of Dublin's Liberties has sat vacant for 25 years, and its deteriorating condition has been a cause for concern for local campaigners.

The petition on myuplift.ie reads:

For the last weeks Lord Iveagh has been engaged with various politicians and other interested parties to try and save the Iveagh Markets from further dereliction. This culminated in a debate in Dáil Éireann on Thursday 1st December, from 8.06pm, between Malcolm Noonan TD , minister of state for heritage and Aengus o Snodaigh, TD Sinn Féin . Aengus pointed out to the minister that the time has come for the Government to step in to save the Markets and restore it to the community. The deteriorating condition of the built remains of the Iveagh Markets demands immediate attention if the buildings are to be preserved for future generations.

Petitioners have also encouraged those concerned about the fate of the markets to contact their local TD's and Councillors and "ask them to pressure DCC carry out the necessary works".

Those who have signed already have described the market as "a key part of the liberties history" and "a historically beautiful Dublin gem".

You can sign the petition HERE.

