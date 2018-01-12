PIC: A Fine Gael TD Made This Cringeworthy 'Text-Talk Translation' Sheet For Parents

We feel bad for the older generation, we really do. The internet has exploded in the past few years to new apps coming out every day and lingo that, being honest, even people in their 20s have to ask for an explanation of.

So we get what local Meath Fine Gael TD Regina Doherty is trying to do with her new cyber safety guide, we really do. Young teens need protecting from the more dangerous aspects of the internet and it's important for parents to be aware of what their little brats are up to on that iPhone.

But still... We can't help but scream at her text-translation guide. Did she ask an alien to do it?!

Look out for such gems as "let's FactTime" and asking for 'sugarpics'.

The entire list is literally this popular GIF in printed form:

Now in fairness to Regina, the PDF file of internet advice for parents does offer some useful tips about cyberbullying and internet safety for minors.

Once you stop rolling around on the floor cackling at the text translations we recommend sharing with anyone you know who has kids of the internet-using age.

It's handy. Hilariously, beautifully, handy.