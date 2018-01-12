News

PIC: A Fine Gael TD Made This Cringeworthy 'Text-Talk Translation' Sheet For Parents

"How do you do, fellow kids"

Screen Shot 2018 01 12 At 20 07 56

We feel bad for the older generation, we really do. The internet has exploded in the past few years to new apps coming out every day and lingo that, being honest, even people in their 20s have to ask for an explanation of. 

So we get what local Meath Fine Gael TD Regina Doherty is trying to do with her new cyber safety guide, we really do. Young teens need protecting from the more dangerous aspects of the internet and it's important for parents to be aware of what their little brats are up to on that iPhone. 

But still... We can't help but scream at her text-translation guide. Did she ask an alien to do it?!

Look out for such gems as "let's FactTime" and asking for 'sugarpics'.

Screen Shot 2018 01 12 At 19 49 49
Screen Shot 2018 01 12 At 19 49 33

The entire list is literally this popular GIF in printed form:

via GIPHY

Now in fairness to Regina, the PDF file of internet advice for parents does offer some useful tips about cyberbullying and internet safety for minors.

Once you stop rolling around on the floor cackling at the text translations we recommend sharing with anyone you know who has kids of the internet-using age. 

It's handy. Hilariously, beautifully, handy.

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
PIC: A Fine Gael TD Made This Cringeworthy 'Text-Talk Translation' Sheet For Parents
PIC: A Fine Gael TD Made This Cringeworthy 'Text-Talk Translation' Sheet For Parents
Gardai Believe Man Found Dead In Dalkey May Have Impaled Himself On Railings
Gardai Believe Man Found Dead In Dalkey May Have Impaled Himself On Railings
One Of The City Centre's Buzziest Restaurants Has Just Closed Down
One Of The City Centre's Buzziest Restaurants Has Just Closed Down
Liam Neeson Was Given An Award By Michael D - And The Áras Made The Best Joke About It
Liam Neeson Was Given An Award By Michael D - And The Áras Made The Best Joke About It
A Car Was Stolen In Dublin This Morning While A Child Was In The Back Seat
A Car Was Stolen In Dublin This Morning While A Child Was In The Back Seat
Sean Spicer Went Out For Pints In This Dublin Pub Last Night
Sean Spicer Went Out For Pints In This Dublin Pub Last Night
Dublin Has Been Hailed As One Of The Top Cities In Europe - For Landlords
Dublin Has Been Hailed As One Of The Top Cities In Europe - For Landlords
BREAKING: Gardaí Are At The Scene of a 'Violent Incident' In Dalkey
BREAKING: Gardaí Are At The Scene of a 'Violent Incident' In Dalkey
Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads
Fingal County Council Issues Warning As "Emergency Treatment" Takes Place On Roads
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dublin's New 'Super Depot'
Here's Everything You Need To Know About Dublin's New 'Super Depot'
Major Roadworks To This Motorway Will Take Place From Now Until 2020
Major Roadworks To This Motorway Will Take Place From Now Until 2020
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
Dublin Man Spent €14K Of Friend's Money On Shopping And Other Items Immediately After Stabbing Spree
This Fab Restaurant In Temple Bar Is Doing A HUGE 50% Off Its Menu Every Sunday
Food and Drink

This Fab Restaurant In Temple Bar Is Doing A HUGE 50% Off Its Menu Every Sunday
Gardai Believe Man Found Dead In Dalkey May Have Impaled Himself On Railings
News

Gardai Believe Man Found Dead In Dalkey May Have Impaled Himself On Railings
One Of The City Centre's Buzziest Restaurants Has Just Closed Down
News

One Of The City Centre's Buzziest Restaurants Has Just Closed Down
You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon
Lifestyle

You Can Get €10 Blow Drys AND €10 Massages In This Grafton Street Salon

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Food and Drink

A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
News

Qatar Airways Is Having A Pretty Damn Decent Sale On Flights To Thailand
This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Dublin

This Mini-Documentary About A Dublin Hardware Shop Is Heartbreakingly Sweet
Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker
Reviews

Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin