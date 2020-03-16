Pieta House has postponed Darkness Into Light until the autumn

Pieta House has confirmed that Darkness Into Light is being postponed until the autumn due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

Darkness Into Light, Pieta House's annual fundraising event has been postponed until the autumn, the charity confirmed last night. Originally scheduled to take place on May 9, it has now been pushed back due to Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement issued last night, Pieta House said 'After much deliberation, Pieta have taken the very difficult decision to postpone Darkness Into Light 2020 until the autumn. The COVID-19 outbreak that we are currently seeing in Ireland poses an unprecedented challenge to our communities.'

After much deliberation, Pieta have taken the very difficult decision to postpone Darkness Into Light 2020 until the autumn. The COVID-19 outbreak that we are currently seeing in Ireland poses an unprecedented challenge to our communities. pic.twitter.com/UkqzTYZo6V — Pieta (@PietaHouse) March 15, 2020

The accompanying video states that 'Pieta needs your support now more than ever' as 'some things can be rescheduled but those in suicidal crisis can't.'

Darkness Into Light began in 2009 and sees participants gather in various locations before sunrise before walking towards a finish line. It originated as a fundraiser in the Phoenix Park in Dublin before being duplicated across Ireland and around the world.

You can find out more about Darkness Into Light and how to donate to Pieta House here.