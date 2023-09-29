Planning granted for derelict Sandyford building to become apartments

The building has stood empty since 2008.

The Sentinel building in Sandyford has remained empty and derelict for 15 years; it was originally intended to be an office building, but has remained unused since 2008.

On the 27th July, Dante Property Company Ltd applied for planning permission to turn the tower into an apartment block, and as of the 19th September, that permission has been granted by the Dun Laoghaire County Council.

The property is set to become home to 110 apartments, including 22 one-beds, 60 two-beds, and 28 three-bed units.

The planning also sought permission for a resident's gym and lounge, carpark, and electric vehicle charging points.

09Image via Dún Laoghaire County Council Planning Permission Archive

In 2007, Cork company Tivway began working on the Sentinel Tower, only for construction to halt in 2008 and for the company to go under in 2010. According to The Irish Times, permission was granted "to redevelop the Sentinel with 294 “office suites” with small work-live studio facilities" in 2017, but the scheme never reached fruition due to access issues.

You can read the whole planning permission application on the Dún Laoghaire County Council website.

Header images via DLRCoco

