News

Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today

Things are slowly getting back to normal...

Luas Harcourt

A Status Orange weather warning is in place until noon today due to melting snow and possible flooding, but things are slowly getting back to normal. 

Dublin Bus is operating the following routes and will attempt to increase the number of routes running later in the day. 

Luas 

The Green Line is expected to operate from 11am today between Sandyford and Parnell Luas stops in both directions. Frequency will be reduced to 30 minutes. 

There is no service between Sandyford and Brides Glen or between Parnell and Broombridge. 

The Red Line is running between The Point and Red Cow. There are no services between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart. Connolly Luas stop is closed. 

Frequency is reduced to 30 minutes. 

The closed sections of both lines will open once tracks and platforms have been inspected. 

All Luas Park and Rides are closed. 

You can check for updates here

Irish Rail 

All DART and train services are running except Connolly to Rosslare, M3 Parkway to Clonsilla, and Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh. 

Flooding is possible between Booterstown and Dun Laoghaire later. 

You can check for updates on their Twitter page here

Some Intercity services will operate with speed restrictions, including Dublin to Sligo, Westport, Galway, Limerick, Kerry and Waterford.

Bus Eireann 

Most Bus Eireann services are running, with some cancellations and delays. 

In Leinster, services are operating to a regular Sunday schedule with the following exceptions:

Regional Services
Route 70, Dundalk – Drogheda – Navan – Athboy – Mullingar: Services currently not operating
Route 103, Dublin - Ashbourne - Ratoath: Is operating with some delays and curtailments
Route 105, Drogheda - Ashbourne - Ratoath – Blanchardstown: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed
Route 107, Navan - Kingscourt - Kells: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed 
Route 109B Dublin – Kilmessan – Trim: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed 
Route 115A Dublin – Kilcock – Enfield: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed 
Route 120, Dublin - Clane - Prosperous - Edenderry - Tullamore and return: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed 
Route 124, Dublin - Portlaoise: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed 
Route 126, Dublin - Kill - Naas - Newbridge - Kildare and return: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed 
Route 190 - Drogheda - Navan – Trim: Services currently not operating. Route to be assessed

READ NEXT: This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings
Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings
People Are Loving Lidl's Response To Last Night's Incident In Tallaght
People Are Loving Lidl's Response To Last Night's Incident In Tallaght
UPDATE: Tallaght Lidl Incident Makes Headlines Worldwide As Nine People Arrested
UPDATE: Tallaght Lidl Incident Makes Headlines Worldwide As Nine People Arrested
Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc
Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc
WATCH: Looters At Tallaght Lidl Try To Open Safe With JCB
WATCH: Looters At Tallaght Lidl Try To Open Safe With JCB
BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
11 Places In Dublin Open For Food And Drinks During The Storm Today
11 Places In Dublin Open For Food And Drinks During The Storm Today
WATCH: Dramatic Rescue Of Woman Swimming At Sandycove By Concerned Strangers
WATCH: Dramatic Rescue Of Woman Swimming At Sandycove By Concerned Strangers
Coppers Are Giving Back To Nurses And Gardaí Who Worked Through Storm Emma
Coppers Are Giving Back To Nurses And Gardaí Who Worked Through Storm Emma
Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?
Lifestyle

Before Brunch - How Well Do Our Favourite Nostalgic TV Shows Represent The LGBTQ Community?
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
News

Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
Feature

44 Thoughts Everyone Has Had While Shopping at Penneys
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
News

This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow
Dublin

A Massive Northside V Southside Snowball Fight Has Been Arranged For Tomorrow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin