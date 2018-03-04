Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today

Things are slowly getting back to normal...

A Status Orange weather warning is in place until noon today due to melting snow and possible flooding, but things are slowly getting back to normal.

Dublin Bus is operating the following routes and will attempt to increase the number of routes running later in the day.

Luas

The Green Line is expected to operate from 11am today between Sandyford and Parnell Luas stops in both directions. Frequency will be reduced to 30 minutes.

There is no service between Sandyford and Brides Glen or between Parnell and Broombridge.

The Red Line is running between The Point and Red Cow. There are no services between Red Cow and Tallaght/Saggart. Connolly Luas stop is closed.

Frequency is reduced to 30 minutes.

The closed sections of both lines will open once tracks and platforms have been inspected.

All Luas Park and Rides are closed.

You can check for updates here.

Irish Rail

All DART and train services are running except Connolly to Rosslare, M3 Parkway to Clonsilla, and Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh.

Flooding is possible between Booterstown and Dun Laoghaire later.

You can check for updates on their Twitter page here.

Some Intercity services will operate with speed restrictions, including Dublin to Sligo, Westport, Galway, Limerick, Kerry and Waterford.

Bus Eireann

Most Bus Eireann services are running, with some cancellations and delays.

In Leinster, services are operating to a regular Sunday schedule with the following exceptions:

Regional Services

Route 70, Dundalk – Drogheda – Navan – Athboy – Mullingar: Services currently not operating

Route 103, Dublin - Ashbourne - Ratoath: Is operating with some delays and curtailments

Route 105, Drogheda - Ashbourne - Ratoath – Blanchardstown: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed

Route 107, Navan - Kingscourt - Kells: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed

Route 109B Dublin – Kilmessan – Trim: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed

Route 115A Dublin – Kilcock – Enfield: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed

Route 120, Dublin - Clane - Prosperous - Edenderry - Tullamore and return: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed

Route 124, Dublin - Portlaoise: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed

Route 126, Dublin - Kill - Naas - Newbridge - Kildare and return: Services currently not operating. Route being assessed

Route 190 - Drogheda - Navan – Trim: Services currently not operating. Route to be assessed

